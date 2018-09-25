Town of HHI making improvements to Pope Avenue

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head Island hosted a public meeting Monday to discuss construction of the Lowcountry Celebration Park.
Before the town can get started on construction of the park, there is some infrastructure that needs to be updated around Coligny Beach.
“The transportation improvements include a new traffic signal at Pope Avenue and Lagoon Road, there will be new pathways and sidewalks new storm drain improvements. All of those infrastructure improvements will be about $4.8 million and we’ll also be resurfacing Pope Avenue," said Jeff Buckalew, Hilton Head Island Town Engineer.
The full length of Pope Avenue will be resurfaced and is expected to be completed by next summer. After all the infrastructure improvements are completed, construction on Celebration Park will get started.
