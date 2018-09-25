Search for permanent Beaufort County Schools superintendent continues

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - One Beaufort town hall meeting previously canceled due to Hurricane Florence was made up Monday night.
The main topic of discussion: finding a permanent school superintendent. Current Interim Superintendent Hebert Berg informed parents and faculty that the school system has narrowed the search to six hiring firms. One of those firms will be selected to recommend a superintendent candidate.
On top of all the qualities they’re looking for in the future superintendent, Berg says one ideal should be at the forefront.
“The main job of the superintendent is to be the educational leader and to see to it every single day. The boys and girls of the school district have great teachers, curriculum, and programs," said Dr. Berg.
Berg says the school district hopes to have 20 to 30 sessions open to the public in early spring of next year for feedback. The school district hopes these sessions will give the community the opportunity to express what they want from the next superintendent.
