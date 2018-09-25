Trial begins for woman charged in June 2016 murder in Savannah

During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Christy Barker told jurors they’re going to hear testimony over the course of the trial that supports the malice and felony murder charges against Dunbar, that his murder was not justified. Shanika Dunbar’s lawyer, Robert Attridge, told the jury his client thought Theron Robbins, after a heated argument and confrontation at the corner of East 33rd and Atlantic, was going to pull a gun on her, and shot Robbins in self-defense.