Warm, Few Showers, Tuesday

The forecast remains a bit drier today and tomorrow, with just an isolated chance of downpours.
Tuesday begins warm and muggy; like the past many, many days. An isolated, coastal, shower is possible through the morning commute. There may be some patchy fog as well, but significant impacts to the morning commute are not expected.
Temperatures warm into the 80s later this morning. High temperatures top-out in the upper 80s and lower 90s; warmest inland and south of Interstate 16. Humidity remains elevated.
A few showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon, especially south of the Altamaha River. Coverage of rain is forecast to remain isolated. But, what showers are there may produce brief heavy rain and occasional lightning.
The forecast becomes a bit wetter, later this week.
In the tropics –
While the First Alert Weather Team is watching a few areas of storminess, including Subtropical Depression Leslie, none are of grave concern to the United States. An area of storminess between Florida and Bermuda has a medium chance of becoming more organized.
A weak tropical, or subtropical, system may develop within the next couple days as it skirts by the eats coast. Minimal, if any, impacts are expected along the east coast. But, portions of North Carolina and Virginia could see some inclement weather today and tomorrow.
We’ll keep you updated,
Cutter