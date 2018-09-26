Annual SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 2018 SmartWomen Luncheon and Expo is taking place Wednesday at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.
St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital hosts the event every year in hopes of raising money for the Telfair Mammography Fund to help women across the Coastal Empire fight breast cancer.
Around 1,400 women pilled in as the Expo opened its doors Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
This year’s speaker is Emmy, Golden Globe winner, actress and philanthropist, Jane Seymour. There are also around 70 vendors of all kinds, with everything from clothes, jewelry, spa services and even free frozen yogurt.
There’s lots of fun things to do at this event, but the purpose is to raise money for an important issue.
“To be able to say ‘yes, I’ve been through some of these things and you have gone through all of these things and are going through it, and this is how we can help one another,’ that’s the message I was hoping to bring today,” Seymour said.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which reminds all women the importance of getting a mammogram, but some won’t be able to afford it. So, the money raised at this Luncheon and Expo will go directly towards helping those women.
If you are one of the women who needs aid, check out St Joseph’s/Candler’s website here.
WTOC is a proud sponsor of this event.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.