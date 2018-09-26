Beaufort County Schools helping with Florence recovery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Hurricane Florence battered down on parts of the Carolinas, and many people have stepped up to help, including those at schools in the Lowcountry.
Schools across Beaufort County are sending donated items to victims affected by the storms. Those items are being sent to Marlboro County where a former Beaufort County School District executive is now the superintendent. The Marlboro County truck stopped at several schools across the district. They picked up items collected by the students.
“Thank you to Beaufort County, thank you to the citizens of Beaufort County, the students, the principals, administrators, all that have stepped up to help us out. We are very grateful and humble,” said Gregory McCord, Superintendent, Marlboro County.
A total of nine Beaufort County Schools donated items to Marlboro County.
