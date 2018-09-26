Bryan County sees more croup as cold season progresses

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Medical professionals in Richmond Hill say cold and flu season is on it’s way.
The indicator for officials comes from reports of the virus croup. The common disease can give your little ones a mean cough, but Tom Ryan, a physician’s assistant with Richmond Hill Expercare, said it’s usually brought on by other common colds.
“Most commonly, it’s preceded by a little virus or infection or common cold, and it can develop into croup later on,” Ryan said.
There are a few croup symptoms but the most notable are a loud barking cough and fever. The virus usually only impacts smaller children under the age of five, because their airways are still very small.
Croup is contagious, so you might see it spreading most in day cares. Doctors say adults usually won’t pick up that harsh cough because their airways are fully developed.
Despite pediatricians starting to see croup cases right now, Bryan County Schools said they haven’t seen croup activity this year.
“It absolutely is more common. Croup is more common in the fall and winter months with colds and all the other upper respiratory viruses,” Ryan said.
Flu shots just got to most pharmacies last week and this week. Medical professionals say it is never too early to get your flu shot and start intentionally washing your hands.
