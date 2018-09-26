CEMA offering emergency training classes in Spanish Wednesday

The agency says it realizes that some Hispanic families may not be able to attend one of the many safety classes held throughout the year due to a language barrier. So, all of CEMA’s classes on Wednesday will be taught solely in Spanish. There will be two “You Are The Help Until Help Arrives” classes - one will be at noon and the other at 6 p.m. In between those two classes, CEMA will have a presentation on active shooters at 2 p.m., and a special Child Preparedness Class at 4 p.m.