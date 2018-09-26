CEMA offering emergency training classes in Spanish Wednesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is continuing to celebrate National Preparedness Month through its Chatham County Prepare-A-Thon.
It’s now day five of the Prepare-A-Thon, and CEMA is focusing on preparing Hispanic families for emergencies with its “Spanish Emergency Training Day” classes.
CEMA kicked off the 2018 Chatham County Prepare-A-Thon last Friday with the Pillowcase Project aimed at teaching young children about hurricanes and home fire safety. Since then, CEMA has used each day of its Prepare-A-Thon to touch on a different safety subject or target a certain demographic.
On Tuesday, churches were taught about emergency situations and how to help the community in a time of need. On Wednesday, CEMA will focus on helping our Hispanic population prepare for the next emergency.
The agency says it realizes that some Hispanic families may not be able to attend one of the many safety classes held throughout the year due to a language barrier. So, all of CEMA’s classes on Wednesday will be taught solely in Spanish. There will be two “You Are The Help Until Help Arrives” classes - one will be at noon and the other at 6 p.m. In between those two classes, CEMA will have a presentation on active shooters at 2 p.m., and a special Child Preparedness Class at 4 p.m.
All Spanish Emergency Training Day classes will take place at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.
WTOC’s First Alert Weather Team will also be at Wednesday’s event later in the afternoon with our First Alert Storm Chaser, so be sure to stop by and say hello.
For additional information about the Chatham County Prepare-A-Thon, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.