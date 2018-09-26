Chance for the community to meet Savannah’s next police chief

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The public is invited to meet the next chief of the Savannah Police Department.
The city of Savannah is hosting a meet and greet with Roy Minter on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grayson Stadium in Daffin Park.
The public is invited to meet Minter, his command staff and officers during this informal event. There will be food, fun and police displays. Local radio station Hot 98.3 will provide music.
Minter is currently serving as the director of SPD until he completes his police chief certification classes for the state of Georgia.
