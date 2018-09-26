Dave’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast 9/26/18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front remains well to our northwest before washing out Thursday. A second cold front will stall over or near the area this weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-94. Any showers or storms should end by midnight with daybreak temps 73-78. Thursday through Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms and highs near 90. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 84-88. In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Kirk which will head into the Caribbean Sea and weaken. No threat to us. The remnants of Leslie are forecast to strengthen back into a tropical or subtropical system and continue for quite a while in the central Atlantic Ocean.