Day 2 in trial against Savannah woman charged with felony, malice murder

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Day two of a murder trial for a woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Savannah back in June 2016 has wrapped up.
Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from people living near the crime scene, the 911 recordings and others as the defendant, Shanika Dunbar, looked on.
The lead prosecutor on the case led off by playing the 911 recordings for jurors from the night Theron Robbins was shot to death near the intersection of East 33rd and Atlantic more than two years ago. Following the recordings, jurors heard from some of the first people to walk out in the street after Theron Robbins was shot.
One witness described what she heard leading up to the gunfire.
“We heard a male and a female arguing rather loudly. It would escalate and then it would get soft, and then escalate and then get soft. It was a male and a female," said Georgia Walters, who lived near the crime scene back in 2016.
Walters said she heard one shot, followed shortly after by another and ran inside her home. After a few minutes, she and her husband walked out to see what happened.
“Once I went around to the side of the house, there was a man laying on the ground, but that was all I saw," Walters said.
She told jurors they didn’t see any other people or cars.
Walters called 911, and with some emergency training, kept an eye on Robbins until police and EMS got there.
The jury also learned through testimony why Robbins was in that area in the first place.
According to one witness who took the stand Wednesday, Johnny Lovett, Robbins and Robbins' 10-year-old son were riding along with Lovett on the way to sell weed to someone living near East 33rd and Atlantic.
Lovett went inside a home with Robbins and his son stayed out in the car. When Lovett came outside, he said he saw Robbins and Shanika Dunbar arguing.
“When we came out the yard, they were already going at it. That’s when me and the other person tried to get between them and break them up,” Lovett said.
Dunbar’s attorney cross-examined Lovett, trying to make a case for his claim that his client shot Theron Robbins in self-defense.
“She shot him while he was going after her, correct," Lovett asked?
Unable to understand Lovett’s response, Attridge said, “You need to speak up, Mr. Lovett.”
Lovett replied, “Uh, yes.”
Again, in opening statements, the prosecution said this shooting was not justified while Dunbar's attorney maintains it was self-defense.
At some point this week, we’ll hear from the lead detective on the case as well as witnesses called by the defense, possibly as early as Thursday.
