Teen killed in Beaufort County crash identified

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - An investigation is underway into a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday on Bruce K Smalls Drive in Beaufort County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says around 5 p.m., a 2004 Ford Expedition was driving on Bruce K Smalls Drive when it left the road and flipped several times.
Troopers say two people were thrown from the vehicle. The driver died, and the passenger was seriously injured and taken to a Charleston hospital.
The Beaufort County coroner has identified the deceased victim is 17-year-old Kevin Morazan, of Beaufort. He was a sophomore at Whale Branch High School and in the JROTC program. Morazan was also the school’s costume mascot who performed at football games.
The injured passenger’s name has still not been released.
Officials with Whale Branch say a crisis response team of counselors, school psychologists, and social workers will be at the school all day Wednesday, and then all day Thursday as well.
Troopers say both victims were not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.