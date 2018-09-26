GDOT explains why I-16 tree clearing is taking so long

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’ve traveled West on Interstate 16 through Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, or Emanuel counties, you’ve seen miles and miles of...piles and piles.
Georgia’s Department of Transportation had trees cleared between the interstate lanes for safety reasons, but contractors left the stumps and other clutter behind. We’ve been covering this since they started in early 2017. We spent some time with GDOT on Wednesday to find out more about why it’s taking so long.
Talk to GDOT, and they’ll remind you we’re talking about a stretch of 60 miles with tons and tons of wood debris along the way. Mulch and grass seed now covers 400 or so acres of interstate median that once held densly-thick woods. Back in the summer, we showed you the piles of stumps, limbs, and debris that had been sitting for a year. Wesley Underwood drives the road daily and wondered if it would ever disappear.
"From here to Savannah, it was all piled up,' Underwood said. “I thought the contractors had quit or something and it was looking messy.”
Georgia DOT Spokesperson Jill Nagel says the state cut the trees after Hurricane Matthew, when nearly 300 fell across the road lanes and slowed down re-entry to Savannah. In addition, she says cars hitting the trees in the median made bad crashes even worse.
“We were looking at it from a safety standpoint, but also trying to maintain our highways during hurricanes,” Nagel said.
Contractors started making progress on the cleanup late this summer once a rainy summer started to dry.
“The weather had a big impact in getting this debris up,” Nagel said.
She says the next step will be planting greenery in those spaces, including shrubs and trees, in hillier spots that cars likely wouldn’t strike.
“It looks a lot better out there since they went in and took up the stumps and the limb debris and the trash that got left behind. It looks a lot better out there,” Underwood said.
Another safety addition will be cable barriers along concrete pads. DOT believes those will act as a retainer and keep cars from going across into incoming traffic. Nagel says the landscaping phase will start in early to mid-November.
