GDOT explains why I-16 tree clearing is taking so long

Talk to GDOT, and they’ll remind you we’re talking about a stretch of 60 miles with tons and tons of wood debris along the way. Mulch and grass seed now covers 400 or so acres of interstate median that once held densly-thick woods. Back in the summer, we showed you the piles of stumps, limbs, and debris that had been sitting for a year. Wesley Underwood drives the road daily and wondered if it would ever disappear.