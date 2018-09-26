Good News: Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop coming soon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah has gotten one step closer to the most rewarding cup of coffee it will ever have.
An introduction and fundraiser was held Tuesday night for Bitty and Beau’s, the coffee shop that employs individuals with different abilities. It will soon be opening on Congress Street in downtown Savannah.
Amy Wright started the business in the name of two of her four children, Bitty and Beau, who are affected by Down Syndrome. Savannah will be Wright’s third location for a coffee shop that provides opportunities and changes lives.
“When you become the parent of a child with special needs, you start thinking about their futures, and staring the coffee shop seemed like the perfect way to help move the needle for the way people view people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Wright said. “We all know - I think a job gives us a sense of purpose, makes us feel like we matter, which we all want to feel, and the coffee shop has given individuals who have never had a job before, never had that self confidence before, a platform for that.”
