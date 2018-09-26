Good News: Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop coming soon

“When you become the parent of a child with special needs, you start thinking about their futures, and staring the coffee shop seemed like the perfect way to help move the needle for the way people view people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Wright said. “We all know - I think a job gives us a sense of purpose, makes us feel like we matter, which we all want to feel, and the coffee shop has given individuals who have never had a job before, never had that self confidence before, a platform for that.”