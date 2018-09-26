Harry Potter party held at Garden City Library

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - Wizards of all sizes gathered at the Garden City Library Tuesday for a Harry Potter party.
Fans dressed up as their favorite Harry Potter character. Parents say it’s exciting seeing them love the same things they loved as children.
“So, we’ve been coming to this library a lot because they have amazing kids' events, and when we heard about the Harry Potter one, we had to come because I’ve been reading Harry Potter since I was a child and getting to see my kids get excited about it,” said Jessica Nickerson. “He’s currently on the second one and we’ve read the first one too a couple of times. It’s just really, really exciting and really nostalgic."
Kids also enjoyed games and crafts at the event.
