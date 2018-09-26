Hilton Head Island hires consultant to help preserve Gullah Geechee culture

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -Hilton Head Island has a new consulting firm to help preserve its Gullah Geechee heritage, and the project team met with town leaders and the community Tuesday.
The town hired The Walker Collaborative to help identify issues commonly facing the Gullah people on Hilton Head Island and work with the community to create solutions to them.
"This is a big deal for us, “said Lavon Stephens, chairman of the Hilton Head Island Gullah Geechee Land and Cultural Preservation Task Force.
Tuesday was the project team’s first day in town, and they spent it touring Gullah neighborhoods and talking with the community about their efforts in two public meetings.
"You're the real stakeholders,” Phil Walker, principal of The Walker Collaborative, said. “You know island. You understand the culture, and we get a lot of good information when we have public input. The more public input we can have, the better informed we become."
The project will focus on cultural preservation, public policies an education, and heirs property issues.
"We know that if people lose land, then they're not here,” Stevens said. “It's hard to preserve the culture if you're not here on the land."
Stevens said their success hinges on trust, and it’s something he says Gullah people on Hilton Head haven’t always had with those making plans.
“I think trust is certainly a big issue,” Stevens said. “My big focus on this, again, is to try to make sure that this effort is one that gets something done.”
While there have been other similar efforts in past years, Stevens said there already seems to be more community buy in this time.
"There's a new energy, and we have a younger generation getting involved too,” Stevens said. “Certainly, our elders have been here, but we just have a lot more diversity in the people who are participating as far as age and ethnicity as well. So I think that's what makes this effort different."
The project team’s work is in the beginning stages, but they plan to host many more community meetings throughout the process.
