Hometown Hero: Celebrating first responders

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - There is no national consensus on what day is National First Responders Day - only that there should be one.
It was recognized the last couple of days in the Coastal Empire with several different events in the community. It was a rare call that all area first responders were, for once, happy to answer.
“We figured it was a good way to give back, just in a small way, to the men and women who do so much for this community and are really underappreciated,” said Steve Lowry, Partner, Harris Lowry Manton LLP.
Cities across America are acknowledging local heroes this week with their own versions of First Responder Day. Tuesday in Savannah and Wednesday in Pooler, organizations let police, fire, and EMT workers know that their work is not thankless.
“First responders risk their lives for us every day,” said Kate Brewer, Pooler First Responders Day Luncheon Committee. “They never know what they’re going to face when they go on a call.
“They are to a person, very, very humble. They don’t go out of their way to be in the spotlight, don’t go out of their way to get any praise, even though they deserve it,” Lowry said.
“It was literally just a group of friends that said we need to do something to show how much we appreciate the people that serve us and put their lives on the line for us,” Brewer said.
At an appreciation event at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum on Wednesday, first responders enjoyed lunch, door prizes, and a lot of “thank you’s.” Tuesday, in Forsyth Park, Harris Lowry Manton LLP hosted a barbecue with entertainment and giveaways to express the same message, which was not missed.
“It’s really nice to be appreciated for the work we do in the community and the camaraderie we can have with the other departments that we don’t get a chance to have when we’re handling emergency calls,” said Lt. Pam Cheek, Chatham Emergency Services.
There were WTOC Heroes on both sides of both events - those enjoying them and those providing them - and the hope for most was that the appreciation lasted well beyond First Responder Appreciation Day.
“When you see a police officer, a first responder, a fire department employee, tell them thank you. These guys aren’t paid nearly what they should be paid, and I think a word of appreciation would go a long way,” Brewer said.
