Long-time credit union in Statesboro adding new headquarters, partnership

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A long-time credit union still growing in Statesboro means changes there as well as changes in Savannah.
They’re adding a new headquarters, but also a new partnership with an even older institution. The shovel ceremony for Core Credit Union’s new office caught up to ground that’s already broken.
Wednesday, Core Credit’s members, employees, and board leaders celebrated a milestone in a building planned for the past five years. Some remembered a credit union organized by a school principal for teachers and staff nearly 50 years ago. It now boasts employees from more than 50 companies and employers. CEO Bob Clampett noted that they now have over 11,000 members. It comes at a time where they’ve begun to merge with Savannah Federal Credit Union. Clampett says this helps better serve membership in both Statesboro and Savannah.
“It was a great partnership for both credit unions,” Clampett said. “They bring us an additional 1,600 members and $20 million in assets.”
They hope to open the new office next summer.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.