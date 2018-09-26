Long-time credit union in Statesboro adding new headquarters, partnership

Wednesday, Core Credit’s members, employees, and board leaders celebrated a milestone in a building planned for the past five years. Some remembered a credit union organized by a school principal for teachers and staff nearly 50 years ago. It now boasts employees from more than 50 companies and employers. CEO Bob Clampett noted that they now have over 11,000 members. It comes at a time where they’ve begun to merge with Savannah Federal Credit Union. Clampett says this helps better serve membership in both Statesboro and Savannah.