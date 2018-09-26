New Hampstead football players read to kids

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Football players at New Hampstead High School are passing along what they’ve learned off the field to younger generations.
The team spent part of Wednesday morning reading to kids in the 1st Grade and Kindergarten. New Hampstead’s interim head coach tells us this is the first time the team has come together for a community service project, but he says it probably won’t be the last.
“I just really wanted our players to understand it’s all about giving back,” said Thomas Tedder, Interim Head Coach. “You’ve got a great opportunity to play a great game. God’s really blessed you with a lot of physical talents, so sometimes you’ve gotta give back to your community just to say thank you, and I think this is a good opportunity for our players to come out and do a good thing.”
The coach says some of the players were a little nervous at first, but in the end they had a great time.
