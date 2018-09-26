NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Swainsboro

SWAINSBORO, GA (WTOC) - The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report on the fatal plane crash in Swainsboro.
The report says the plane made five successful flights on the day of the crash before the fatal sixth flight. The crash killed the pilot and three passengers.
NTSB says the pilot noticed a fuel cap was missing during refueling after the fourth flight. The maintenance facility could not find a replacement cap and used "fuel cell tape" over the fuel filler port.
The report does not say if this had anything to do with the crash.
A fourth passenger was seriously injured in the crash but survived.
