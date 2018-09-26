Police respond to possible shooting one block from Hodge Elementary

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Officers from the Savannah Police Department have formed a scene on 51st and Bulloch streets roughly a block from Hodge Elementary School in response to a call that shots were fired in the area.
Officers, who are searching the area, have not found any victims. They taped off two to three blocks.
Administrators placed schools in the area - Hodge, DeRenne, and Beach - on lockdown, as is standard procedure whenever there is police activity in a neighborhood nearby.
They also notified parents and will be not change the dismissal time for any of the schools.
Two witnesses at the scene said they heard several gunshots. The police department has not made an official comment.
