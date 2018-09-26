Rincon Police reveal new details about recent homicide

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Rincon Police Department arrested 27-year-old Dimario Bernard Garrett of Tillman, South Carolina in a recent homicide investigation.
24-year-old Dymtrias Jasmine Smith was found Friday, September 14, behind Ms. Jean’s restaurant near Lisa Street in Rincon.
Sgt. Donald Wood with the Rincon Police Department said Smith was from Garnett, South Carolina.
“She was definitely murdered here in Rincon. She was not dumped," Det. Wood said. "She was taken alive behind Ms. Jean’s and was killed.”
According to the police report, two Ms. Jean’s restaurant workers found Smith dead with her face covered with a cloth wrapped around her head. Police believe Garrett had a connection to Effingham county.
“Mr. Garrett knew Rincon and was around Rincon," Det. Wood said. "I still do not know for sure if Smith was in Rincon ever before.”
Officials said surveillance video from an Enterprise car rental store in South Carolina shows Smith returning a rental car with Garrett on the day she was killed. Police believe they knew each other from high school and reconnected as friends about three to four months ago.
“We believe we know the reason," Det. Wood said. "We are not releasing the motive at this time, but we do believe we know what the motive is.”
Police say other surveillance video also played a role in the arrest of Garrett. Rincon Police are thanking the community as they work to solve the city’s first homicide in over eight years.
“It feels good that I can let the community know that the murderer is in Effingham County Jail right now awaiting bond hearing," Det. Wood said. "And to let her family know that this is the man who killed their daughter, their sister, their friend.”
Officials told us at one time Smith was a member of the South Carolina army national guard. WTOC reached out to them for comment.
Smith’s funeral service was Saturday, September 22.
