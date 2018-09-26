Savannah Police moving some departments to new precinct

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is moving its open records and criminal history divisions to a new building.
The departments will stop operations and move out of the building on Police Memorial Drive by 5 p.m. Wednesday. With the split of the city and county police departments, that facility is now the Chatham County Police Department’s West Chatham Precinct.
The open records division handles police reports, and criminal history issues background checks. Both will now be housed in SPD’s Northwest Precinct at 602 E. Lathrop Ave. and will open to the public there at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Phone lines will not work between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, but after the reopening, they can be reached at (912) 651-3617. Police incident reports can still be requested by emailing scmpdopenrecords@savannahga.gov.
Tow release forms will also move from Police Memorial Drive, but they will be housed at Savannah Police Headquarters at 201 Habersham Street. The Customer Service Desk at headquarters is open from 7 a.m. to midnight and can be reached at (912) 651-6675.
