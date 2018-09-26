Savannah Police saving lives from above with department’s new tool

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah police are getting a new tool to fight crimes, and the community can learn all about it next week.
Right now, the Savannah Police Department is working to buy several drones. The drones will give officers an eye in the sky to help them find suspects or locate missing people.
There will be two public forums where the public can ask questions about the program. The first is Monday, October 1, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second is Thursday, Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Both meetings will be held in the Squad Room at the SPD Headquarters on Habersham Street.
