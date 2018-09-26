Search continues for Rincon police chief

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The city of Rincon is continuing their search for their next police chief.
Earlier this week, Rincon City Council interviewed three candidates in an executive session. A source tells WTOC two of those candidates are out of state, and one is from the area.
Former Chief Phillip Scholl announced his resignation over the summer to start his own business. Lt. Jose Ramirez took the role as interim police chief.
“We are all looking forward to them naming a chief. It will be a great relief to us. Everybody can kind of focus back on their jobs, their duties right now. There’s been so many extra duties spread around. It’s very taxing on people," said Sgt. Donald Wood, Rincon Police Department.
The city of Rincon has not yet made a decision. We’ll keep you updated as the search narrows.
