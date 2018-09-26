Six Savannah gang members indicted in five killings

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Six Savannah teens, including the man accused of the 2017 City Market slayings, are now indicted for five killings.
The indictment alleges the six were members of separate Savannah street gangs, and prosecutors say those affiliations led to five deaths. Of the 64 counts listed in the indictment, 27 are gang charges.
Jerry Chambers, the teen accused of killing three people in Savannah's city market last year, is now re-indicted as prosecutors argue the violence is gang related.
Chambers was already indicted on three counts of felony murder for the deaths of Scott Waldrup, Spencer Stuckey and Gabriel Magulias in the July 4, 2017 crash near city market.
He’s also facing charges for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
Jurors also charged him with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting two people in City Market before that fatal police chase and crash on West Bay Street.
It’s for those two aggravated assaults the Chatham County Grand Jury charges and accuses Chambers of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and being a member of Only The Mob street gang.
Yusuf Maxwell, one of the two people hurt in that shooting, has now been indicted with a different gang called the 1100 block gang.
The grand jurors accuse Yusuf Maxwell, Zonnique Maxwell, Tyquarious Washington and Kaisun Dixon of being members of the 1100 Block gang and charged them in connection with the Sept. 2017 death of Jaheim Morris.
Morris arrived at a hospital last year shot in the backseat of a car and later died. Police investigators said Yusuf admitted to being in the car with Morris and several others and said the shooting was likely retaliation from a rival gang. He also admitted to returning fire.
The Maxwells, Dixon and Washington are charged with felony murder for causing Morris’ death by "discharging a firearm from within a motor vehicle toward a person."
The group is accused of felony murder, aggravated assault, violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and faces more than a dozen gun charges.
A second member of Only the Mob is accused in the indictment of shooting and killing 18-year-old Arraffi Williams on East 31st Street and Bee Road on September 13th, 2017.
Jurors say Tanaiveon Johnson shot at three other people and killed Williams in the process.
He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault for shooting at them, in addition to two felony murder charges, and faces four gun possession charges.
