Top Teacher: Anne Bishop, Coastal Middle School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s Spirit Week at Coastal Middle School in Savannah, and nobody has more spirit than Anne Bishop.
“I love it here. I love the administration and I love these guys,” Bishop said of her students. “They are what brings me here everyday.”
Her students mean the world to her as she shows off the world to her students in her Social Studies class.
“She connects the real world with what’s going on right now, with what was going on years ago,” said student, Devyn Watson. “Overall, she’s just a fun teacher to be with.”
“We teach acceptance,” Bishop said. “Kindness is huge here at Coastal. We want them to take that kindness and go out into the world. The more they know about the world, the more I can bring that world to them, they are going to be much better leaders that way.”
In middle school, kids have a lot more questions than they have answers.
“This is why I wanted to teach middle school, because I had a tough time in middle school,” Bishop said. “I not only want to teach them Social Studies, but I want to help them get around in life with each other, and how to work together with people, whether it’s in groups or with your boss. We talk about being professional all the time.”
“Being respectful goes along with being professional. If people could be professional with each other, I think the world would be a better place.”
Congratulations to Anne Bishop for receiving this week’s WTOC Top Teacher award.
