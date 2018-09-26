Warm, Muggy Wednesday

As we approach the beginning of October, our weather continues to resemble August –
This morning, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s well-inland (Okay, so not quite like August) and mid to upper 70s closer to the coast. The region is mostly dry.
Patchy, dense, fog is possible through 8 a.m. Your chance of encountering lower visibility this morning is greatest well west of I-95.
The forecast heats up going into the afternoon. Dress for “muggy 80s” around lunch time; temps peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 2 and 4 p.m. Heat indices peak in the upper 90s to around 100°, or so, this afternoon.
An isolated thunderstorm, or two, may develop this afternoon. The chance of rain is greatest (around 30%) south of the Altamaha River; closer to 20% elsewhere.
Tropical Update:
There are a few areas of storminess that may develop in the Atlantic Basin; one in the north-central Atlantic, another nearing and Caribbean and a third off the U.S. east coast. Storminess closest to home has the least chance of development and won’t bring any significant weather impacts to our region.
The other areas currently pose no risk to the United States, but will be watched over the next several days.
Have a great day,
Cutter