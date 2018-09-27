Ardsley Park residents stunned after gunfire rings out

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Wednesday was a busy day and night for police responding to a series of shots fired reports.
Ardsley Park residents are shaken up after gunfire rang out in the normally quiet Savannah neighborhood. Savannah Police placed several evidence markers down on East 53rd Street. Most of 53rd from Habersham to Reynolds was blocked off.
Police tell us they received calls of the gunshots around 8 p.m. No one was injured, but there are reports of property damage.
