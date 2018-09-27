Beaufort business owner arrested after 5 employees accuse him of sexual assault

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - A Beaufort business owner has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.
Kenneth Reed, 47, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 27 on five charges, including three counts of assault and battery 2nd degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree. A bond has not been set at this time.
Reed is the owner of Maggie’s Pub in Beaufort.
On July 20, 2018, a woman reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that her employer, Reed, had physically assaulted her at his residence.
In the weeks following the initial report, four more women – who also work for Reed – reported that they suffered similar and more serious sexual assaults. The women reported these incidents occurred over a period of a year from May 2017 through May 2018 at Maggie’s Pub and another business in Beaufort where Reed is an employee.
