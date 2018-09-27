City of Savannah agrees to restore historic building

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah City Council approved an agreement Thursday between the city and the Historic Savannah Foundation that involves the renovation of a home next to the new Central Precinct.
The two-story duplex was built in the 1890s and is considered the most historically-significant building on the site. This agreement will benefit the community in a few ways. It will keep a historic building from being torn down, and it will also bring in some community policing.
The Historic Savannah Foundation is contributing $50,000 to the estimated $250,000 project, while the city is covering the rest with SPLOST dollars.
As the central precinct comes together through the partnership, so too will the neighboring caretaker cottage project.
Once renovated, the duplex will serve as housing for new police recruits, allowing them to become a part of the community and the neighborhoods they’ll be working in.
“So again, offering it to a new police recruit who is assigned to central precinct, in exchange for certain caretaker duties, like mowing the lawn other basic upkeep out there. In exchange for that, we give it to them for a reduced rate, somewhere around $400 a month," said Bret Bell, City of Savannah.
Central precinct is the first purpose-built precinct in Savannah in a century.
