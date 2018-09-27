City of Savannah looking at distance requirements between convenience stores

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is looking at the possibility of implementing distance requirements between convenience stores licensed to sell alcohol.
Thursday, city staff proposed a few ideas to council to get feedback.
It was a question some on council asked, concerned that limitations like this could hurt the business community, so City Attorney Brooks Stillwell stepped in with an explanation. He said over the six years he’s served as city attorney, looking back at nuisance cases in neighborhoods, the city has had more problems with convenience stores than any other types of businesses.
Stillwell pointed out much of the problem starts with the state-permitted lotto machines inside some of those stores.
“The problem is, when you get the people standing around in there gambling for a long time on those machines, they start buying the beer and drinking the beer in the store," Stillwell said.
The city attorney added the patrons then tend to stand around outside the store in the parking lot for extended periods of time.
“So, it, in effect, becomes a neighborhood clubhouse kind of environment, and we have several neighborhoods, you all have, I’m sure every one of you have one of them in your neighborhood, your district that you can think of, where you’ve got two or three of these type of facilities within a block or two of each other," Stillwell said.
From a policing perspective, Savannah PD had this to offer on the notion of distance requirements.
“From a police standpoint, we look more at the business itself and the operations, and how they operate. To me, that’s the main goal. It’s not necessarily that there’s a business there, it’s how they operate that business," said Savannah Police Department Assistant Chief, Robert Gavin.
Right now, the proposal is still being molded as they try to determine things like measuring distance in feet or yards, and property line to property line or door to door.
Also, businesses already with an alcohol beverage license and in compliance will be grandfathered in, meaning regardless of any distance determined, they’ll keep that license.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.