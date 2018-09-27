Claxton Poultry packaging plant opening in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Screven County is getting ready to add a new company and nearly 100 jobs to the area.
Mowing down the grass will be the first step in site prep for a $12 million plant in Screven County - from a company with a familiar name. A packaging plant for Claxton Poultry will instantly become the cornerstone of Screven County’s industrial Park. Community leaders worked with the company for months to sign the deal.
“I think it’s a huge deal. We’re a community of 1,500 people. Seventy-five jobs makes a huge difference,” said Dorie Bacon, Screven County Development Authority.
They’ll start with a 35,000 square foot plant. Local leaders say they hope it grows from there.
“We hope this is a first stage and this will be a building block for more things to come,” said Will Boyd, County Commission Chair.
Bacon says they’ve been a good fit for medium-sized companies with roads to Augusta and Savannah and a workforce that brings employers here.
“They’re expanding their footprint. so this doesn’t take anything away from their facility in Claxton. This is strictly an expansion,” Bacon said.
We’ll keep you updated as they start hiring and getting ready to open.
