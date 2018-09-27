Few More Storms Around, Thursday

The weather pattern across the southeastern United States will support slightly wetter conditions in our area over the next few days.
Thursday begins mostly dry, with just an isolated shower possible this morning. Patchy fog may also occur through 8 a.m. This is basically the same setup we’ve had for the past several mornings – all resulting in little, if any, impact to the morning commute.
Temperatures warm from sunrise upper 60s and 70s to mid, upper 80s by noon. High temperatures peak in he upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Keep in mind, today’s average high temperature in Savannah is 83°!
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The greatest chance of rain occurs between 4 and 9 p.m., but it’ll be hit or miss. Not everyone sees rain today. A thunderstorm, or two, may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Keep wet weather alerts on in the WTOC Weather App and give radar a glance before leaving the office this evening.
Scattered rain and warm temperatures continue through the coming weekend.
In the tropics –
Tropical Storm Kirk is moving west-northwest towards the Caribbean Sea. Tropical weather impacts are expected across the Lesser Antilles today. The system is forecast to weaken, primarily due to increased wind shear, in the central Caribbean this weekend and early next week.
Much further north, an area of storminess has a likely chance of subtropical development within the next few days. This may evolve into a large, powerful, storm system next week. But, it is likely going to remain well out to sea and certainly safely north of our area.
Have a great day,
Cutter