Good News: Lowcountry Public Art Exhibition held on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - (WTOC) - Hurricane Matthew is not forgotten on Hilton Head Island, and Thursday, the cultural community took a big step back from the 2016 storm.
A popular event returned to the island for the first time in four years. The temporary home for Casey Shachner’s “Beach Umbrella” sculpture represents a homecoming for the Montana artist.
“I went to all three public schools here before we moved away, so it’s pretty special to come back to Honey Horn,” Shachner said. "I remember being a kid, coming to field trips here and it just feels full circle being a sculptor, exhibiting my art here."
Shachner is one of 20 artists from around the country who have brought their work to Hilton Head any Honey Horn Plantation for the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s Public Art Exhibition, which is also returning to the island after an extended absence.
"We do this every other year unless a hurricane visits us."
The first Public Art Exhibit since 2014, thanks to Hurricane Matthew two years ago, was installed Thursday and will open Monday. It will be in place for the next four months - a free and available resource for education or enjoyment purposes.
“Public art is for all, so get as many people out here as you can, especially folks who wouldn’t be exposed to art.”
The art, mostly large sculpture, is arranged over a nearby one-mile trail that begins on the grounds of the Coastal Discovery Museum and is themed to represent the community in which it has been collected.
“We have a beautiful environment here. We have great beaches, we have wonderful cultural organizations here, and this just kind of adds to that quotient," said Michael Marks, Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.
The Public Art Exhibition will be on display at Honey Horn until Jan. 31.
