Hearing held in Camden Co. for proposed space launch pad

CAMDEN COUNTY GA (WTOC) - A public hearing is underway in Camden County for a proposed space launch pad near Cumberland Island.
To say this issue is controversial may be an understatement. State and federal elected leaders have touted the space launch site as a major economic win for the state. Others though, including the federal agency that looks over Cumberland Island, say the project will destroy the environmental landscape of the area.
The Camden Spaceport is in a 12,000-acre brown field just a few miles from Cumberland Island. The rockets would go out over Cumberland. Residents nearby and others want to protect the national park.
The Coast Guard is hosting Thursday night’s public meeting, looking to get feedback on this project years in the making.
