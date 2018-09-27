Kavanaugh and Ford complete testimony in contentious Senate hearing

In his first exchange, with Leahy, Kavanaugh evaded definitively answering whether a person called “Bart O’Kavanaugh” in his high school friend Mark Judge’s memoir “Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk” referred to him. He dismissed depictions in the book as fictionalized, saying Judge “picked out names of friends of ours ... to throw them in as characters in the book” but said Leahy would have to ask Judge himself about the reference when pressed for a declarative yes or no.