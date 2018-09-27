Jamie’s Thursday Evening Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Showers and storms setting up along I-95 and through Savannah southside to midtown. That warm Gulf airflow is what’s given us feels like temperatures above 100 for several cities across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. At one point this afternoon, I saw Beaufort felt like 106 degrees.
A stationary front is draped to well to our west and will remain there through the weekend, so we’ll have hot humid temperatures and scattered storm chances.
The Storm Prediction Center has identified a couple of our counties to include Screven, Hampton, and Jenkins for an increased threat of severe weather this evening, so if your county even touches that county be a little more weather aware tonight.
Thing should quiet down by 10-11pm with a muggy warm start to our Friday.
