Liberty Co. Elementary holding 7th Annual STEM Discovery Night

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is hosting its 7th Annual STEM Discovery Night at Liberty Elementary School on Thursday.
We took a tour of one of their STEM hallways. The creativity and explanations from students we spoke to were amazing. Some of them showed us how to operate their arcade games they created with recycled cardboard. The point of the project was to create and problem solve while working as a team.
Another class used modern day technology to view the environment around them in 3D. Liberty County Elementary School is the first and only school to become a STEM school. They began working STEM into their school about three years ago, and now there is a waiting list for students to be a part of the program.
“It excites me to see them become so excited, to watch that glow in their eyes when they are working together as a team,” said Jessica Cook, STEM Facilitator, Liberty County Elementary. “Sometimes they may not succeed, and they talk about it, they regroup, and then they improve on the project.”
What they are trying to do in the next four years is become fully school qualified for the STEM program.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.