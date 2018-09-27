Local businesses team up to host block party benefiting Urban Hope

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - You can enjoy pizza, craft brews, live music and much more Thursday night, and it’s all for a great cause.
The Ele and the Chef restaurant group is teaming up with Big Bon Pizza, Service Brewing, The 1970 and ASI Tea for the Little Duck, Big Heart Block Party. This is an event benefiting Urban Hope, a program that provides mentoring, after school activities and summer camp for at risk children in our community.
Laiken Love will be performing at the party on St. Julian Street, in front of Little Duck Diner. Tickets are $30 and you get heavy hors-d’oeuvres, pizza slices, one drink ticket and one raffle ticket. Additional drink and raffle tickets are available for purchase. Children 12 and under are free.
