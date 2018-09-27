New technology successfully assessed half of city of Savannah roadways

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - In any city, there’s wear and tear, but knowing where it is and how to fix it is really the key. The city of Savannah has assessed half of the city’s roadways - using an iPhone.
The city contracted the company “Roadbotics” over the summer of 2018. The company uses the new technology to asses roadway conditions in half the time and cost as before.
“When you have a network as large as ours - again we have 700 miles - how fast can we get that done so then I can get that information and make very good decisions about it?” asked Chief of Infrastructure for the city of Savannah, Heath Lloyd.
With the company “Roadbotics,” an iPhone collects data of the roadways throughout the city, and then translates the assessment into a map. This map is a firsthand visual of every roadway in Savannah, accessible anytime, anywhere.
“I can literally click on a trouble spot, and the beauty of this is it literally gives me a picture. An image,” Lloyd said.
The technology is able to spot cracked surfaces, damaged roads, and potholes, which the city says is a large concern for residents right now.
“It’s a great tool to allow us to do ultimately what we want to do, which is be efficient with the taxpayer dollars but also repair the infrastructure that needs to be prepared,” Lloyd claimed.
350 miles down. 350 miles to go. The city wants to survey the remaining roads before beginning repair projects. That way, they’ll have a full scope of which areas in the city need to be tackled first.
The city says they need to secure more funding to finish the project. If all things go as planned, they hope to have all 700 miles of roads assessed early next year.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.