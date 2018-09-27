Savannah City Council discussing proposed agreement with firefighter union

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah City Council will be mulling over the details of a proposed agreement with the local firefighter’s union for another two weeks, at least.
Council tabled the issue last week, wanting more time to consider city staff and union reps with the IAFF Local 574. Thursday, they directed city manager Rob Hernandez to bring them proposed changes to the existing policy that governs how the city conducts collective bargaining with firefighters. We asked the city manager if he thinks negotiating with one group of city employees is an efficient way to operate.
“It is somewhat inefficient because it takes our staff away from their normal jobs and puts them at the negotiating table for a while, but once that’s done and over with and you have a new agreement, it provides clarity and continuity,” Hernandez said. “So, again, whether we have one or not, to me, is immaterial."
Council will be sending their questions about the agreement to proposal to the city manager and attorney before the next council workshop.
