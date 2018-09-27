Savannah City Council regular meeting set for Thursday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah City Council will meet Thursday for their regular meeting and several big topics are up for discussion.
One important issue city leaders are expected to discuss is where it will house its employees during the next category 2 or smaller hurricane.
The city already has a facility near Port Wentworth, but it doesn't have enough space for all of its employees. But, the city thinks they have found a solution.
The city has around 1,000 employees who could all be needed before, during, and after a big storm. Right now, the city has a critical workforce shelter located at a water plant outside of Savannah. The structure is tough enough to withstand any type of storm, but it only has room for around 250 employees, which leaves around 750 employees still needing a place during our next hurricane.
Last month, Savannah city council approved plans to use the Guardian Center in Perry. It's an 830-acre facility that employees could evacuate to and wait out the storm. But, according to the agreement, employees would only move to this center if a hurricane reaches the status of a category 3 or higher.
So, what happens during a cat 1 or 2? Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the city has made an agreement with the Armstrong Campus of GSU. He says the hours after a storm are crucial and he needs his staff close by ready to start the cleanup process.
"There's an issue of how do you get back in, the roads are blocked, you can't get back. So, you need to keep them in close, so you don't have to deal with that," Mayor DeLoach said.
According to the agreement, the city of Savannah would use the Armstrong Center which would hold around 500 employees during tropical cyclones up to and including category 2 hurricanes.
The city of Savannah is also working with the Historic Savannah Foundation to renovate a historic home on W. 34th Street. Once completed, the home will be rented to Savannah Police officers working to keep those safe near the new Central Precinct.
Right now, the Savannah Police Department is working on the plans for its new Central Precinct.
Over the summer, SPD celebrated the official opening of its new West Savannah Precinct. Now, plans are in the works for a new central precinct, and on the same property sits an old, vacant home that's been in Savannah for a long time. So, the Historic Savannah Foundation is cutting a check for $50,000 to help the city refurbish the new home.
Once completed, Savannah Police officers working at the Central Precinct will stay in the new building, but they will have certain caretaker responsibilities.
The city plans to use around $250,000 to complete the project.
