Savannah Weekend: Monet to Matisse, Alzheimer’s Walk and Bartenders Challenge

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - If you’re an art lover there’s an exhibit opening this weekend you won’t want to miss.
Go back in time this weekend at the Telfair Museums' Jepson center to early 20th century France, as the much anticipated Monet to Matisse exhibit opens to the public.
“The Telfair museums is opening an amazing work to the public called Monet to Matisse: masterworks of french impressionism from the Dixon Gallery of Gardens. We’ve brought in 30 incredible paintings from artists ranging from Monet to Matisse and everyone in between that we are so excited to share with the Savannah community," Courtney McNeil, Chief Curator of the Telfair Museums said.
“It will be running through Feb. 10. The quality of this work is really unlike anything you’ll see in the Savannah area.”
For more information on the Telfair exhibit, click here: https://www.telfair.org/exhibitions/monet-matisse/
Saturday morning, put your purple on and join WTOC in Ellis Square for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“It’s a time for our community to come together to raise awareness and funds for a cure for the disease. There’s so many people dealing with this, whether or not they’re a caregiver, or an advocate, or actually affected by the disease. So, it’s so important to get out in the community so people can know what’s happening and help us raise awareness. Right now, we have over 600 participants so we’re expecting a great crowd for it,” said Kelly Hendricks, Alzheimer’s Association.
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Walk, click here: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2018/GA-Georgia?pg=entry&fr_id=11157
Sunday night we’re kicking off the Sixth Annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival with the Bartenders Challenge right at the Grove!
Bartenders from around Savannah will whip up their best craft cocktails to impress a panel of judges. The recipes include several different sponsor spirits, and the public is invited to come out and cheer on the competitors. Five winners from the preliminary rounds will go on to compete at the Savannah Speakeasy in November.
For more information on the Bartenders Challenge, click here: https://www.savannahfoodandwinefest.com/bartenders.html
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.