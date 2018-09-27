SCAD requests rezoning for new dorm on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It looks as though Savannah College of Art and Design is expanding and wants to build a new dorm that could house up to 700 students.
The college is currently requesting rezoning of several properties along Victory Drive from Barnard to Montgomery Street.
On one side of Victory Drive there's already a SCAD dorm, so that gives you a good idea of what this other block of victory could look like.
"They are proposing ultimately 700 beds in the two dorm buildings, so my first thought is that’s people that could come to yoga,” said Ashley Dodd, owner of Revolution Yoga.
SCAD confirms they are expanding to meet demands of record enrollment. Dodd says she still has questions like would construction noise impact her studio's classes.
"I mean, I think there are pros and cons to them of course for someone who’s right across the street. You think about the impact of your business with traffic with this already being a busy road,” Dodd said.
SCAD currently owns almost seventy properties in Savannah. Although it is not purposefully stated in the rezoning requests, it is understood by the community that the buildings that currently reside there would be torn down - including a church.
"I feel sorry the most for the church, because these people have something at least once a day. Where are they going when that church is down,” said Frank Nunez, owner of DUI School.
It's unclear if property owners have gotten or are getting any kind financial compensation.
The rezoning meeting is scheduled for October 9 at 1:30 p.m - a time Nunez says everyone will be at work. It makes him feel that this preliminary plan is already a done deal.
"I know the city is going to go through with this no matter what we say. It's already done. This charade that we are going to listen to you, that's not true,” Nunez said.
We’ve reached out to SCAD, but they didn’t get back to us with an interview or statement. However, the Metro Planning Commission says SCAD is holding a community meeting next week on Oct. 3.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.