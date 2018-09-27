SCCPSS suffering bus driver shortage

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County is trying to fill about 40 more positions for their bus transportation.
Multiple routes have been affected by this shortage, and parents are complaining. We spoke with the director of transportation and asked if there is in fact a bus driver shortage in the county, and how this is affecting learning time for students.
“At some times, there will be buses that are gonna pick them up later and arrive later, and we understand that. We try to work with the schools. We try to get them there on time and as quickly as possible, because we want to make sure they get their education," said Carol Valentine, Senior Director of Transportation, SCCPSS.
Parents spoke out on social media earlier this week after their children were getting home late on school buses.
“We deal with this challenge every day, morning and afternoon, but we do the best we can with what we have."
Some of them say their children weren’t getting home until around 6 p.m.
Parents say also received a voice message Wednesday saying buses would be about an hour late to school, so they had he option of taking their students to school instead.
“They take their load home and come back to the school and get another load of students and take them home. It happens a.m. and p.m. because of the vacancies. We also have people who call out everyday.”
So, the answer is yes, there is a bus driver shortage in Chatham County.
“We do have vacancies, which causes our drivers to have to double back.”
When we asked what they are doing about it, they told us they are looking for drivers.
“We are looking for drivers. We do have to qualify them, so that’s one thing I want parents to know. We are finding people who are safely and legally able to transport their children," Valentine said.
Valentine says they are holding job fairs and doing everything they can to make sure students are successful, but she says becoming fully-staffed is definitely a priority so that they can ensure success
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.