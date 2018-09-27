SPD seeks man wanted for questioning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police need the public’s help locating a 38-year-old male who is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing violent crimes investigation.
SPD officials say Jeffery Grant is described as a 6-foot-3 black male, weighing around 180 pounds. Grant now has a full head of hair and a full beard. He is known to frequent west Savannah and the Augusta Avenue area.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Violent Crimes detectives at (912) 651-6728. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
