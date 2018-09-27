Tybee city council to discuss annual Pirate Fest safety

City leaders will consider whether to label Oct. 5-7 as the official festival days. They also want to create a “Festival Control Zone” where the event will take place. Inside this zone, the city would impose different regulations - including keeping people out of this zone they feel would be "dangerous, disruptive or inconvenient." It would cost $10 to enter this zone if you don't plan to drink, and an extra $5 if you plan on drinking.