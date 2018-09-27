Tybee city council to discuss annual Pirate Fest safety

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council will meet Thursday to discuss ways to make the annual Tybee Island Pirate Fest safer.
City leaders will consider whether to label Oct. 5-7 as the official festival days. They also want to create a “Festival Control Zone” where the event will take place. Inside this zone, the city would impose different regulations - including keeping people out of this zone they feel would be "dangerous, disruptive or inconvenient." It would cost $10 to enter this zone if you don't plan to drink, and an extra $5 if you plan on drinking.
Earlier this year, Tybee Island banned alcohol and added a greater law enforcement presence during the two annual Orange Crush weekends. Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman says they enforced this ban because Orange Crush has been marred by violence in the past, and they thought the ban would keep people safer.
