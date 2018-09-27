UPDATE: 2 dead in small jet crash at SC airport

(Source: Greenville Police Department/Facebook)
By Tanita Gaither | September 27, 2018 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 3:38 PM

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - A small jet has crashed after making a hard landing at a Greenville, SC airport, according to according to the Greenville Police Department.

The small jet broke in half after making a hard landing off the runway, went through a fence and into the roadway at Greenville Downtown Airport around 1:30 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner confirms that two people have died - one person died at the scene and another at the hospital. The identities of those people have not been released.

Four people were aboard the plane - two crew members and two passengers.

The flight registration says the Falcon 50 jet is owned by a Delware company and generally has a two-person crew and can hold up to nine passengers, according to media outlets in Greenville.

