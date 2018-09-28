Fort Pulaski seeking volunteers for Fort cleanup day event Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski National Monument is in need of some sprucing up, and the public is invited to help out this weekend.
The Fort is holding a Clean Up Day event as it continues to try to clean up after Hurricane Matthew and Irma.
This Saturday, Sept. 29, is National Public Lands Day, which means people across the United States will be spending their day cleaning up some of their favorite places. Americans use these public lands every single day, whether it be to check out a piece of history, outdoor recreation, or to simply just take in the beauty.
In Savannah, the Fort Pulaski National Monument will be getting some attention on National Public Lands Day as well. The Fort saw some pretty extensive damage mainly from flooding and downed trees after Hurricane Matthew. As the staff worked to get the fort and fort grounds back into shape, Irma brought more damage in 2017.
Today, the staff continues to clean up from the storms and they need your help.
Those interested in helping out should meet at Fort Pulaski NM (U.S. Highway 80, Savannah, GA 31410) at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. They’re going to need help until around 11:30 a.m. with tasks like yard work, so make sure you dress appropriately.
Afterwards, those at the park will provide lunch around noon as a thank you to all the volunteers who came out.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Please email margo_blewett@nps.gov to register for this event or if you have any questions.
